Two teams with eyes on the playoffs square off when the New Orleans Pelicans host the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The Pelicans (28-27) enter the game in ninth place in the Western Conference and are coming off a 136-104 victory against the Kings on Sunday. New Orleans has won two games in a row after losing 10 straight. Meanwhile, the Hawks (27-27) sit in eighth place in the East and lost at Denver, 128-108, on Saturday.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. New Orleans is listed as a 2-point favorite in the latest Pelicans vs. Hawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the over/under for total points scored is 237. Before making any Hawks vs. Pelicans picks or NBA predictions, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 17 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 52-28 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pelicans vs. Hawks and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Hawks vs. Pelicans:

Pelicans vs. Hawks spread: New Orleans -2

Pelicans vs. Hawks over/under: 237 points

Pelicans vs. Hawks money line: New Orleans -125, Atlanta +105

NO: Herbert Jones is eighth in the league in steals (1.7 per game)

ATL: Trae Young ranks third in the NBA in assists (9.9 per game)



Pelicans vs. Hawks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Pelicans can cover



New Orleans' offense has been scoring points in bunches over the team's last two games. The Pelicans scored 131 points in a five-point win over the Lakers on Saturday and then a season-high 136-points in a 32-point blowout of the Kings on Sunday. In the team's previous 10 games, all losses, New Orleans averaged just 103.9 points.

In addition, the Pelicans host an Atlanta team at the end of a long road trip. The Hawks are playing the fifth and final road game in a nine-day span. After going 2-1 in the first three games of the trip, Atlanta lost by 20 at Denver on Saturday.

Why the Hawks can cover

Young is having another excellent season as the two-time All-Star ranks third in the NBA in assists, averaging a career-high 9.9 per game. He also is 12th in the league in scoring (27.0 points per game). After missing the team's last game with a non-COVID illness, he's expected to play on Tuesday.

In addition, Dejounte Murray has been on fire during this road trip. In the last four games, Murray is averaging 25.5 points and 8.3 assists per game while shooting 44.8% on 3-pointers. In the first game of the trip, at Portland, he scored a career-high 40 points on 13-of-25 shooting. Atlanta also gets to face a New Orleans team still missing star Zion Williamson (hamstring).

How to make Pelicans vs. Hawks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, predicting a combined 241 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hawks vs. Pelicans? And which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pelicans vs. Hawks spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.