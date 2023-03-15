The Miami Heat (37-33) will continue battling for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (41-26) on Wednesday night. Miami has won four of its last six games, beating Utah in a 119-115 final on Monday. Memphis is riding a three-game winning streak to stabilize its second-place position in the Western Conference.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Miami-Dade Arena. Miami is favored by 4 points in the latest Heat vs. Grizzlies odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 221. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Grizzlies vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Grizzlies spread: Heat -4

Heat vs. Grizzlies over/under: 221 points

Heat vs. Grizzlies money line: Miami -180, Memphis +152

Why the Heat can cover

Miami has won four of its last six games and is desperately trying to avoid the NBA play-in tournament next month. The Heat are 2.5-games back of Brooklyn for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference following their 119-115 win against Utah on Monday. Small forward Jimmy Butler led seven double-digit scorers with 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists, knocking down 13 of 15 attempts at the charity stripe.

Veteran Kevin Love had one of his best games since being acquired by Miami, scoring 11 points on 4 of 8 shooting to go along with three rebounds. Memphis is playing without star guard Ja Morant and center Steven Adams, leaving the Grizzlies shorthanded coming into this matchup. They are just 2-11 in their last 13 road games, making them a team to fade on Wednesday night. Kyle Lowry (knee) is questionable to play but the veteran has suited up the last two games after missing 15 straight contests.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis has overcome Morant's absence over the past three games, beginning with a blowout win against Golden State as a 3-point underdog. Point guard Tyus Jones led the Grizzlies with 22 points and 11 assists, as they raced out to a 20-point lead at the end of the first quarter and never trailed again. They added a pair of wins over Dallas in a home-and-home series, breezing past the Mavericks in a 104-88 final on Monday.

The Grizzlies outscored Dallas by 15 points in the third quarter, with shooting guard Desmond Bane finishing with 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Small forward David Roddy has burst onto the scene over the last two games, scoring a combined 43 points in the wins over Dallas. Memphis has won and covered the spread in five of its last six games against Miami.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Heat picks

