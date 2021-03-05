The Miami Heat will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 15-20 overall and 10-8 at home, while the Heat are 17-18 overall and 7-10 on the road. The Heat beat the Pelicans 111-98 in the most recent meeting on Dec. 25.

Pelicans vs. Heat spread: Pelicans -2.5

Pelicans vs. Heat over-under: 227.5 points

What you need to know about the Pelicans

New Orleans lost 128-124 to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. Zion Williamson had 28 points and five assists along with nine rebounds. He missed half of his 16 free throw attempts. Williamson (toe) is doubtful to be in the lineup for this matchup.

JJ Redick scored 22 points off the bench against the Bulls. He is questionable for Thursday's game because of a heel injury. The Pelicans nearly overcame an 18-point fourth quarter deficit on Wednesday but could not get within more than four points late in the game. The Pelicans missed 16 of 22 three-point attempts and 12 of 38 free attempts.

What you need to know about the Heat

The Heat fell 94-80 to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. Kendrick Nunn logged 35 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-12 shooting from the field. Miami saw a six-game winning streak come to an end. The Heat failed in an attempt to get over .500 for the first time this season.

The 80 points scored was Miami's lowest total of the season. The Heat missed 24 of 33 3-point attempts. They were outrebounded 47-26, the team's biggest rebounding deficit of the season. Jimmy Butler (knee) did not play on Tuesday but is expected to return for this matchup. Bam Adebayo (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday.

