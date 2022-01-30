Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden won't take the court on Saturday night when his team faces off against the Golden State Warriors, as the former league MVP is dealing with what the team announced is a strained right hand.

Harden was listed as questionable just two hours before tip-off and was considered a game-time decision due to the hand strain. During his pregame media availability, Nets head coach Steve Nash said that Harden had been dealing with discomfort in his right hand for a while.

"[The MRI was] clean of the bad stuff but a strain for sure," Nash said. "There's stuff on the MRI so he's feeling something and feeling a strain and like I said it's been bothering him. He was like 'eh, it's nothin,' now it's a little more than nothing."

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Though Harden said the hand strain isn't anything serious, it's clear that Brooklyn is playing it cautiously by holding him out of Saturday night's game on the road against the Warriors. With Kevin Durant already sidelined with an MCL sprain, this is a smart decision by the Nets, a team that when healthy is among the league's top championship contenders.

Given that Harden's already had an MRI done on his injured hand signals that this strain won't keep him out for a significant amount of time, and it may just be a day-by-day situation. But every game missed by one of Brooklyn's star players is a detriment. The Nets currently occupy the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 29-19 record but have gone 4-6 in their last 10 games. This latest injury to Harden is just another rough blow for a team that hasn't been able to stay healthy since Brooklyn assembled its Big 3 of Durant, Harden and Kyrie Irving.