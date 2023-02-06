The Dallas Mavericks (28-26) are entering a new era after acquiring Kyrie Irving from Brooklyn on Sunday, but he is not going to be available for Monday night's game against the Utah Jazz (27-27). Dallas had its two-game winning streak snapped in a 119-113 loss to Golden State on Saturday, but it covered the 10.5-point spread. Utah is looking to bounce back as well after falling to Atlanta in its most recent outing.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET from Salt Lake City. Caesars Sportsbook lists Utah as a 9-point favorite, while the total is 222.5 in the latest Mavericks vs. Jazz odds.

Mavericks vs. Jazz spread: Jazz -9

Mavericks vs. Jazz over/under: 222.5 points

Mavericks vs. Jazz money line: Jazz -420, Mavericks +320

Why the Mavericks can cover

The Mavericks are not going to have Irving or Luka Doncic (heel) on Monday night, but the organization is going to be feeling good about itself heading into this contest. It instantly became an even stronger Western Conference contender after acquiring Irving from the Nets on Sunday. Center Christian Wood has missed the last eight games due to a thumb injury, but he has a good chance of returning on Monday night.

Wood has been the team's second-leading scorer (18.4) and second-leading rebounder (8.4) this season, so his return would provide the team with a big boost. Veteran guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is coming off a strong outing, scoring 22 points and grabbing four rebounds in the loss to Golden State on Saturday. The Mavericks have been undervalued against Utah in recent years, covering the spread at a 10-3 clip in the last 13 meetings.

Why the Jazz can cover

Dallas might be one of the top contenders in the conference, but it is going to be extremely shorthanded on Monday night. Doncic leads the team with 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.2 assists, so it is not a surprise that the Mavericks have gone winless in their seven games without him this season. Dallas also traded third-leading scorer Spencer Dinwiddie during the Irving deal, leaving the Mavericks without many scoring options in this game.

Utah has already notched one win over Dallas in the past few weeks, beating the Mavericks in a 108-100 final on Jan. 28. All-Star Lauri Markkanen poured in 29 points and helped his team win the rebounding battle 49-31. The Jazz have covered the spread in eight of their last 12 games, including five of their last six games against Western Conference teams.

