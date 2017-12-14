Joel Embiid makes Karl-Anthony Towns his latest Instagram trash talk target
Another day, another social media beef for Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is known for three things: Being really big, being insanely good at basketball and getting into social media beefs.
Embiid has already picked fights with Hassan Whiteside, Andre Drummond and LaVar Ball, just to name a few, and his most recent target was Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns. Embiid scored 11 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and overtime as the Sixers beat the Wolves, 118-112, in Minnesota on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Embiid posted an Instagram photo of himself about to score with Towns in the background, along with the caption, "Euro stepping our way through Minnesota and we ended up raising the cat last night."
I thought perhaps I was the only one who had never heard the phrase "raising the cat," but a quick google search yielded no immediate results. It was clearly a shot at Towns, whose initial-based nickname is KAT, but beyond that the meaning is somewhat of a mystery. Embiid is originally from Cameroon, so perhaps something was lost in translation from a saying in his native country.
In any case Towns wasn't impressed, as he commented on the photo with, "That caption was as trash as your picture quality." Is that how kids insult each other these days? By going after their picture quality?
Embiid was likely happy that Towns took the bait, and he came back with the zinger, "Better quality than you defense." The wonderful exchange was captured in a screen shot for all to see.
In their matchup, Towns ended up with 19 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks, but shot only 6 for 16 from the field. The move that Embiid posted was one of the highlights of the night.
Embiid has consistently said that he loves talking trash and that it helps get him motivated when he's on the floor, so it's likely not going to stop any time soon. The Sixers play the Thunder on Friday, so we'll see if Embiid can come up with any New Zealand insults for Steven Adams.
