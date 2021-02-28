The New York Knicks will take on the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 9-24 overall and 6-9 at home, while the Knicks are 17-17 overall and 7-10 on the road. New York enters Sunday's matchup having won six of its last eight games. Detroit, meanwhile, his 1-5 in its last six.

Detroit is favored by one-point in the latest Pistons vs. Knicks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 211.

Pistons vs. Knicks spread: Pistons -1

Pistons vs. Knicks over-under: 211 points

Pistons vs. Knicks money line: Pistons -115, Knicks -105

What you need to know about the Pistons

It was close but no cigar for the Pistons as they fell 110-107 to the Sacramento Kings this past Friday. Detroit's defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward Jerami Grant, who had 30 points in addition to seven boards. For the season, Grant is averaging 23.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Despite suffering a setback in their last outing, the Pistons will enter Sunday's contest confident they can secure the victory. That's because Detroit is 7-1 in its last eight home games against New York. In addition, the Pistons are 8-2 in their last 10 meetings against the Knicks.

What you need to know about the Knicks

The Knicks narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Indiana Pacers 110-107 on Saturday. New York's power forward Julius Randle did his thing and posted a double-double with 28 points and 10 rebounds along with six assists. Randle is averaging 23.4 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game this season.

New York features the league's stingiest defense, giving up 104.4 points per game on average. The Knicks have also fared well against the spread this season. In fact, New York is 9-3 against the spread in its last 12 games.

