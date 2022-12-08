Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving covered up the Nike logo on his game sneakers Wednesday night, taping over the company's signature swish after his long-standing relationship with them ended on Monday. Irving took to the court for the Nets' game against the Charlotte Hornets wearing his Nike Kyrie 3 PE, with the Nike logo taped over on both sides.

One side featured the message "I am free Thank you God ... I am." The other side read "LOGO HERE."

Irving was dropped by Nike on Monday weeks after his relationship with the company was suspended due to a controversial social media post in which he shared a film touting Black Israelite ideology and antisemetic tropes.

Irving was suspended for eight games before apologizing for the post in late November.

Although Nike's dismissal of Irving ended a relationship that had started in 2011, social media posts by Irving suggested that he was glad to no longer be associated with the company. In a tweet, Irving shared a gif with the caption, "There's nothing more priceless than being free."

Irving would go on to score 33 points on Wednesday night with five rebounds and nine assists as the Nets won 122-116 over the Hornets. Irving was at his best alongside fellow superstar Kevin Durant in the fourth quarter, running a pick-n-roll combo that allowed Brooklyn to stave off a rally by Charlotte that saw them erase a double-digit deficit.

The Nets have now won five of their last six games and have a chance to improve to six out of seven on Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks.