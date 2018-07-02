Lakers free agency: Rajon Rondo will join LeBron in L.A., could start over Lonzo Ball, reports say
The Lakers continue to build a supporting cast around LeBron James
LeBron James changed the face of the NBA on Sunday night by announcing his intention to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, and since then the Lakers have already added a few supporting characters to the fold.
On Sunday, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee all reportedly committed to join LeBron in Los Angeles, and on Monday another chip fell. Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports that 12-year veteran point guard Rajon Rondo will sign with the Lakers as well. The deal is reportedly for one year, $9 million.
Rondo was an instrumental part of the Pelicans' success last season, and went to four straight All-Star Games with the Celtics from 2010 to 2013. More interesting than the signing itself, however, is what the move could represent.
Just before the Rondo signing broke, it was reported that the Lakers renounced Julius Randle, turning him into an unrestricted free agent. That opens up cap space for potential signings, and one name that immediately comes to mind is DeMarcus Cousins, whom TNT's David Aldridge says they've cleared a path to sign.
The move also makes you wonder about Lonzo Ball's future in Los Angeles. Do the Lakers have a trade in mind involving their 20-year-old point guard? Rondo could absolutely be a backup, but it seems a bit odd that Los Angeles would spend some of its valuable cap room by adding a point guard who's actually quite similar to the one they already have. As for which one will start, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and USA Today's Sam Amick report that Rondo was told the best man would win the job.
We knew the Lakers weren't done making moves after LeBron announced his decision, and we'll have to wait and see what the roster looks like around him to start the 2018-19 season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest NBA free agency updates, rumors
Keep checking back for the latest updates on the wild NBA free agency period
-
20 best free agents still available
A bunch of deals have been agreed to, but guys like Marcus Smart, Tyreke Evans and Julius Randle...
-
LeBron move explodes L.A. ticket demand
King James' move to the West Coast has resulted in explosive online interest in Lakers tic...
-
2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker
All the info on the top names available this offseason
-
Report: Cavs more open to trade Love
Despite previously insisting they'll retain Love, a rebuild may be in the Cavs' future, after...
-
Why Jazz will pay Favors $18M next year
Utah is sticking with the two-big plan