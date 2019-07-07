Lakers free agency reports: Los Angeles adds DeMarcus Cousins, Danny Green in wake of Kawhi Leonard decision

After the opening flurry ahead of and after free agency began on June 30, the NBA was in a holding pattern waiting for Kawhi Leonard to make his free agency decision.

Once Leonard revealed his intentions to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, Danny Green made his decision in the following moments. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Green plans to sign a two-year, $30 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers were extremely active in the hours following Leonard's decision to sign with the Clippers. In addition to Green, the Lakers have reportedly agreed to deals with both Rajon Rondo and DeMarcus Cousins, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

In addition, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported center JaVale McGee agreed to a two-year, $8.2 million deal that also included a player option in the final year, while guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal. Furthermore, the Lakers also reached an agreement with former Golden State Warriors guard Quinn Cook on a two-year, $6 million deal, and agreed to a one-year deal to keep Alex Caruso.

Now the Lakers have a much-improved roster after missing the playoffs in LeBron James' first season with the franchise. Cousins has unfortunately suffered two major injuries in the past two seasons in a torn Achilles tendon and torn quad, but still has plenty of talent. He may not have the same level of athleticism as he did pre-injury, but he's still a huge presence down low and can score and pass. His All-NBA days may be over, but he's going to help this team.

Likewise, Green will be a nice addition for L.A. His shooting can be streaky, but he's still going to help in that department while also being a strong wing defender. Plus, he has championship experience which will be helpful after last season when the Lakers played with so many youngsters.

Their other signings -- Rondo, Caldwell-Pope, McGee, Cook and Caruso -- aren't that inspiring, but they didn't have very many options after waiting this long to see what would happen with Leonard. This offseason didn't work out quite as planned, but there's no question that this Lakers team will be much better than last season.