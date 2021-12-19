The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Chicago Bulls in a cross-conference tilt on Sunday evening. The Lakers are 16-14 this season with three wins in the last four games. The Bulls are 17-10 but have had the two previous games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols and complications. LeBron James (abdominal) is listed as probable for the Lakers, with Trevor Ariza (ankle) listed as questionable. Anthony Davis (knee), Talen Horton-Tucker (protocols), Dwight Howard (protocols), Malik Monk (protocols), Austin Reaves (protocols), Avery Bradley (protocols) and Kendrick Nunn (knee) are out for Los Angeles. Zach LaVine (protocols), Patrick Williams (wrist), Troy Brown Jr. (protocols) and Alize Johnson (protocols) are out for the Bulls, with Derrick Jones Jr. (reconditioning) listed as questionable.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET in Chicago. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bulls as 5.5-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 215 in the latest Lakers vs. Bulls odds. Before you make any Bulls vs. Lakers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Lakers vs. Bulls spread: Bulls -5.5

Lakers vs. Bulls over-under: 215 points

Lakers vs. Bulls money line: Bulls -250, Lakers +205

LAL: The Lakers are 11-19 against the spread this season

CHI: The Bulls are 17-10 against the spread in 2021-22

Why the Lakers can cover



The Lakers are keyed by a strong defense. Los Angeles is allowing only 107.1 points per 100 possessions this season, with opponents shooting only 44.4 percent from the field. The Lakers are allowing only 33.5 percent shooting on 3-point attempts, and Los Angeles is creating 15.6 turnovers per game, a top-six figure in the NBA. The Lakers are averaging 8.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game, and Los Angeles is producing 17.7 points per game off turnovers. Chicago is just No. 27 in the NBA in 3-pointers, making only 11 per game, and that could allow Los Angeles to be even more aggressive on defense.

On offense, the Lakers are No. 6 in the NBA in free throw attempts, averaging more than 21 per game, and Los Angeles is lethal in transition with 15.5 fast break points per game. The Lakers also average nearly 47 points in the paint per game, with above-average marks in field goal percentage (46.3 percent), 3-point percentage (35.4 percent) and assists (24.5 per game).

Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago is making shots at a high level, ranking in the top 10 of the NBA in overall shooting efficiency. The Bulls are making 46.5 percent of shots, including 36.8 percent from 3-point distance, and Chicago is No. 3 in the NBA in free throw accuracy at 81.4 percent. The Bulls are committing only 13.5 turnovers per game, No. 7 in the NBA, and Chicago is in the top eight in fast break points (14.0 per game) and points off turnovers (18.6 per game).

Chicago's defense is playing quite well, allowing fewer than 1.07 points per possession, and the Bulls are No. 3 in the NBA in two-point defense. The Bulls are also firmly in the top 10 of the league in assists allowed (22.6 per game), turnovers created (15.0 per game), fast break points allowed (10.7 per game) and points in the paint allowed (44.0 per game). Los Angeles has notable weaknesses, including bottom-five marks in free throw accuracy, turnovers and assists allowed, and the Bulls have the added benefit of home-court advantage.

