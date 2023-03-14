A Western Conference tilt has the New Orleans Pelicans (33-35) hosting the Los Angeles Lakers (33-35) on Tuesday evening. The Lakers had their three-game win streak halted on Sunday, falling 112-108 to the New York Knicks. Meanwhile, New Orleans has won two of its past three outings, and on Mar. 12, the Pelicans beat the Portland Trail Blazers 127-110. Brandon Ingram (ankle) is questionable for New Orleans, while Anthony Davis (foot) is probable for the Lakers. Both LeBron James (foot) and Zion Williamson (hamstring) remain out.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Caesars Sportsbook lists this game as a pick'em in the latest Lakers vs. Pelicans odds. The over/under for total points is set at 226. Before making any Pelicans vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 22 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 64-33 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,700. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Pelicans and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Pelicans vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Pelicans spread: PK

Lakers vs. Pelicans Over-Under: 226 points

Lakers vs. Pelicans money line: Los Angeles -110, New Orleans -110

NO: Under is 6-1 in the Pelicans' last 7 overall

LAL: Lakers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games following a straight-up loss



Lakers vs. Pelicans picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Lakers can cover

Forward Davis knows how to impact the game in a variety of ways. Davis plays top-notch defense and is able to defend the rim at a high rate. The eight-time All-Star can get a score in the paint and from the mid-range with ease. Davis averages 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game. On Mar. 7 against the Memphis Grizzlies, he racked up 30 points and 22 boards.

Guard D'Angelo Russell is a sharpshooting playmaker who has outstanding range with a quick release to be an asset on the perimeter. The Ohio State product possesses nice handles and pushes the ball to get out in space. Russell logs 18 points and 6.2 assists per contest. In his last game against Knicks, he supplied 33 points and eight assists.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Guard CJ McCollum has a reliable and smooth jumper. McCollum knows how to create space to get clean looks to score or dish the rock, and the Lehigh product is putting up 21.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per contest. He has scored at least 22 points with four 3-pointers in three straight games. On Mar. 8 against Dallas, McCollum had 32 points, five assists, and went 6-of-8 from deep.

Center Jonas Valanciunas is an active force who constantly fights for positioning in the paint to snag boards and efficient looks at the rim. The 2011 first-round pick averages 14 points, 9.6 rebounds, and shoots 55% from the field. In his previous game, he had 11 points and 12 rebounds against Portland.

How to make Lakers vs. Pelicans picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 235 points. The model also says one side hits almost 70% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who Lakers vs. Pelicans? And which side hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.