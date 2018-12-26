LeBron James injury update: Lakers star day-to-day after MRI reveals good news on groin strain

The Los Angeles Lakers got a tremendous win on Christmas Day, pulling away in the fourth quarter to beat the Golden State Warriors, 127-101. And now, the day after Christmas they're still receiving gifts.

According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, the MRI on LeBron James' strained groin came back clean, and the Lakers' leading man will just be day-to-day. That's tremendous news for the Lakers, especially after LeBron noted both during and after the game that he felt something pop. It's likely that LeBron will still end up missing a few games, Los Angeles will be in action again on Thursday night when they face the Kings (10 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension) but it doesn't appear that this injury is anything too serious and James reiterated that fact on social media shortly after reports concerning his MRI results were released.

Dodged a bullet! Sheesh. 🙏🏾 to the almighty above! #BackInNoTime — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 26, 2018

LeBron has played every single game this season, after playing all 82 regular season games for the first time in his career last season. Following the win, he told ESPN, "With injuries, I'm never too concerned with them. I was able to walk off on my own power. I felt a pop and see if I could stretch it a few times to see if it would relieve but it didn't. The good thing is the muscle is intact."

After pushing the ball up the court in the third quarter, LeBron got cut off by Draymond Green and tried to put on the brakes. But as he did so, he lost control of the ball and had to reach down to try and pick it up. When he did, his right leg slipped out from underneath him and he fell down awkwardly.

Hurt himself when he slipped pic.twitter.com/2q6fJKtthN — Ⓜ️arcusD ᴿᴵᴾ ᴹᵃʳᶜᵘˢᴰ² (@_MarcusD3_) December 26, 2018

While he was able to get control of the ball, he immediately grabbed at his groin area, and began moving gingerly. He talked to the trainers, and appeared to tell them that he felt something pop.

After talking to the trainers, LeBron left for the locker room, but never returned. It turned out not to matter though, as the Lakers still pulled away for an impressive 26-point win.