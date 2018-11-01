LeBron James on Derrick Rose's 50-point game: He 'showed why he's still a superhero'

It was the perfect night for Derrick Rose to show off that he's still got it -- and then some.

The former NBA MVP had a career night when he scored a career-high 50 points on Halloween, not only notching an amazing statistical performance, but also literally winning the game for the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the last minute of the Wolves' 128-125 victory over the Utah Jazz, Rose nailed two clutch shots and had the game-winning block on Dante Exum's potential game-tying three-pointer as time expired.

It was such a magnificent performance that it had even Rose crying following the game.

LeBron James, who was Rose's teammate with the Cleveland Cavaliers last season and has matched up against him in many classic Eastern Conference battles, went out of his way to compliment the veteran point guard's performance.

LeBron: "Any kid that's going through anything ... you can look at that performance by Derrick Rose ... That's why our game is so unbelievable ... even when a superhero's knocked down he's still a superhero and Derrick Rose showed why he's still a superhero."

Lakers’ LeBron James said Timberwolves’ Derrick Rose “showed he’s still a superhero” w/ career-high 50 points. Full comments: pic.twitter.com/W5IYX7L7mf — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) November 1, 2018

For those who didn't watch last night's game, you missed one of the most special regular-season performances in recent NBA history. Rose only started the game because Tom Thibodeau sat starters Jimmy Butler and Jeff Teague. Had either one played, there's a good chance the offense would not have run through Rose. But despite not having reached the 40-point plateau since his MVP year in 2010-11, and having gone through several serious injuries since -- including to his ACL -- Rose went 19-of-31 from the field and 4-of-7 from the three-point range while also leading the team in assists with six.

While Butler is expected to play in the team's next game against the Golden State Warriors, Rose's 50-point performance might be a sign of things to come. If the Wolves can trade Butler as they desire, they could tailor their offense more toward Rose.

That is something definitely worth looking out for in the coming weeks.