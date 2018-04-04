LeBron James responds to Nick Saban over 'shop' dispute: 'Lawyers will figure it out'

Alabama head coach Nick Saban apparently has no intention of cancelling Alabama's unreleased "Shop Talk," a video series featuring former Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones engaging Saban and other players for a barbershop chat. It seems like a cool idea, so why would he cancel it? Well, simply because LeBron James is claiming that he's already done it in his series "The Shop," and that Saban's format is infringing upon James' copyright claims.

As ESPN reported, James' media platform Uninterrupted sent Alabama a letter citing concerns about the format of "Shop Talk" lifting elements from "The Shop." Per ESPN, an excerpt from the letter read: "Your continued exploitation of 'Shop Talk' infringes 'Uninterrupted's' copyright, trademark rights and other valuable intellectual property rights in 'The Shop' and significantly damages 'Uninterrupted's' commercial prospects for 'The Shop.'"

On Monday, ESPN was told by an Alabama spokeswoman that the university received Uninterrupted's complaint and would review the matter. It then said that a dialogue was taking shape between the two sides' legal representation to address the issue.

Saban's Tuesday press conference addressed the letter, with Saban saying that he has no intentions to pull the series. He also said that the idea has been used enough that "The Shop" hardly has copyright claim over it.

"There's been at least 20 barbershop-type things I've seen on TV. ... I didn't even know he had one. I'm sorry anybody could be offended by something that we were just having fun with. I enjoyed it, and we're going to continue to do it." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) April 3, 2018

As CBS Sports noted, however, the similarities stretch a bit further than simply having a familiar format. They also have similar graphics and names that can easily be conflated with each other.

After the Cavaliers beat the Raptors on Tuesday night, James addressed Saban's comments.

LeBron addresses Alabama's "Shop Talk" and Nick Saban's comments about being unaware of Uninterrupted's "The Shop" series: "The lawyers will figure it out." pic.twitter.com/5Ovx1EAuHN — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) April 4, 2018

"I mean, I think you guys know Nick Saban more than me from a media perspective," he said to reporters after the game. "You guys know Nick Saban more than I do, so that's exactly what I would think he would say. I built Uninterrupted for a reason and for us athletes to have a platform to be able to speak about whatever we want to talk about. I respect him as a coach, but I'll be damned if I'll allow someone to use our platform or try to do the same thing we're doing and just think it's OK. So, the lawyers will figure it out."

While "Shop Talk" doesn't have any episodes aired, "The Shop" has two episodes available. Neither side looks willing to back down on the issue, although the two larger entities at play seem to be willing to work toward a mutual agreement.