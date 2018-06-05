LeBron says 'no one wants to' visit Trump's White House, regardless of NBA Finals outcome; Stephen Curry agrees
Neither team is interested in visiting President Trump as a reward for winning the NBA championship
During media availability in Cleveland on Tuesday, LeBron James told reporters that neither the Cleveland Cavaliers nor the Golden State Warriors want to go to the White House after the NBA Finals are over. Warriors star Steph Curry agreed, saying that if his team wins the championship again, they'll stay consistent with what they did last season.
LeBron -- who has been a vocal critic of President Trump for the past few years -- was asked about the President's decision on Tuesday morning to revoke his White House invitation to the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. LeBron said it was "typical" of the President to do something like that.
LeBron added that winning a championship is a bigger deal than getting to go to the White House, especially with Trump in office.
You can view LeBron's full comments here:
The Warriors hold a 2-0 lead in the Finals, which resume with Game 3 on Wednesday night in Cleveland. Golden State did not visit the White House after winning last season's title. Their invite was also rescinded, and as a result, the players visited with local D.C. kids.
