LeBron says 'no one wants to' visit Trump's White House, regardless of NBA Finals outcome; Stephen Curry agrees

During media availability in Cleveland on Tuesday, LeBron James told reporters that neither the Cleveland Cavaliers nor the Golden State Warriors want to go to the White House after the NBA Finals are over. Warriors star Steph Curry agreed, saying that if his team wins the championship again, they'll stay consistent with what they did last season.

LeBron James on White House visit: "I know no matter who wins this series, no one wants to go anyway."

Stephen Curry: "I agree with LeBron. The way we handled things last year ... we'll stay consistent with that."

LeBron -- who has been a vocal critic of President Trump for the past few years -- was asked about the President's decision on Tuesday morning to revoke his White House invitation to the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. LeBron said it was "typical" of the President to do something like that.

LeBron James on President Trump disinviting the Eagles from the White House: "It's typical of him."

LeBron added that winning a championship is a bigger deal than getting to go to the White House, especially with Trump in office.

LeBron James: "Let's not let someone uninviting you from their house take away from their championship... Winning a championship is way bigger than getting invited to the White House, especially with him in it."

LeBron James shares his thoughts on the Philadelphia Eagles being uninvited to the White House.

The Warriors hold a 2-0 lead in the Finals, which resume with Game 3 on Wednesday night in Cleveland. Golden State did not visit the White House after winning last season's title. Their invite was also rescinded, and as a result, the players visited with local D.C. kids.