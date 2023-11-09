It's safe to say James Harden's tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers got quite contentious at the end. Earlier this month, Harden was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, and he recently made his debut with his new team.

In his second game with the Clippers on Wednesday, Harden and the squad took on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. While Harden was at the free-throw line, Nets fans serenaded the Clippers guard with a "Daryl Morey" chant.

Of course, Morey is the president and general manager of the Sixers. After Harden exercised his player option in the offseason, he publicly called Morey a "liar" after Morey refused to trade Harden until he got the package of assets he wanted.

Harden ended up connecting on both free throws, so the chants didn't get in his head too much.

As if the Morey chants weren't bad enough, Harden also completely airmailed a pass that was intended for teammate Paul George. The pass was so errant that Nets play-by-play broadcaster Ian Eagle caught it at the commentary desk.

Harden finished Wednesday's game with 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting and five turnovers.

Since acquiring Harden, the Clippers are 0-2 as they've dropped back-to-back games to the Nets and New York Knicks on their current road trip. In those two contests, Harden is averaging just 14.0 points and 6.0 assists, while shooting 66.7 percent from the field.