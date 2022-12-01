A cross-conference battle involves the Dallas Mavericks (10-10) heading to Little Caesars Arena as they match up against the Detroit Pistons (5-18) on Thursday night. The Mavericks snapped their four-game losing streak in their last outing as on Tuesday, the Mavs topped the Golden State Warriors 116-113. On the opposite side, Detroit has dropped three straight games, and on Nov. 29, the New York Knicks cooked the Pistons 140-110. Cade Cunningham (shin) is out for Detroit with Jaden Ivey (knee) listed as questionable.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET from Detroit. Caesars Sportsbook lists Dallas as an 8-point favorite in the latest Mavericks vs. Pistons odds. The over/under for total points is set at 220.5. Before making any Pistons vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 106-70 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mavericks vs. Pistons. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. Mavericks:

Mavericks vs. Pistons spread: Dallas -8

Mavericks vs. Pistons Over-Under: 220.5 points

Mavericks vs. Pistons money line: Dallas -345, Detroit +270

DAL: Mavericks are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 Thursday games

DET: Pistons are 3-0-1 ATS in their last 4 games following an ATS loss

Mavericks vs. Pistons picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Pistons can cover

Forward Bojan Bogdanovic has a nice shooting touch, owns a solid face-up game and is fearless when driving down the lane. The 33-year-old is a creative scorer and can knock down spot-up 3-pointers. He's averaging a team-high of 20.3 points to go along with 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 39% from downtown. On Nov. 22, Bogdanovic logged 22 points, nine boards, and four dimes.

Saddiq Bey is a scrappy and high-energy forward who gives maximum effort. Bey is a knockdown shooter from mid-range and 3-point land as the Villanova product owns a quick release that allows him to get uncontested looks from downfield. The 23-year-old averages 14.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Luka Doncic has outstanding skill and impacts the game every time he touches the floor. The three-time All-Star is a creative playmaker with superb court vision and is able to thread the needle. He's currently first in the NBA in scoring (33.5), fourth in assists (8.6), and first in PER (31.61). Doncic has dropped 40-plus points in two of his last four games.

Guard Spencer Dinwiddie joins Doncic in the backcourt, and he possesses a quick first step with elite quickness. The Colorado product has outstanding size for a guard (6-foot-6) and thrives in transition. Dinwiddie logs 17 points, three rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. On Nov. 27, he racked up 22 points, three boards, and two dimes.

How to make Mavericks vs. Pistons picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 228 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pistons vs. Mavericks? And which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.