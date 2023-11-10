The Dallas Mavericks begin play in the NBA's In-Season Tournament on Friday, but they won't be doing it on the specific court that was reserved for the In-Season Tournament. The Mavericks won't be playing on the new court due to a "manufacturing issue" that kept the court from being delivered in time for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Instead, the Mavericks will be playing Friday's game on their traditional court.

"The Mavericks will play tonight's game on their core court due to a manufacturing issue with the team's In-Season Tournament court," a NBA spokesperson told ESPN's Tim McMahon.

The Mavericks' In-Season Tournament consisted of mostly silver and had a darker gray stripe down the middle of the floor. Like other courts around the NBA, the NBA Cup, which will be awarded to the tournament winner, is visible on the court. Each team's In-Season Tournament court is designed around a theme that is consistent with that particular team.

NBA

It's unclear when the Mavericks' new court is slated to arrive. The team's next scheduled home game within the tournament is Nov. 28 against the Houston Rockets.