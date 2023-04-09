The 2022-23 NBA regular season will conclude on Sunday and with all 30 teams in action, NBA daily Fantasy players will relish the chance to score one more big payday before the playoffs begin. It's a loaded NBA DFS player pool but one that you must treat cautiously with many players opting to rest starters for the postseason or to improve their chances of winning the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery. Memphis is locked into the No. 2 seed in the West, so it will be resting stars Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. on the final day of the season against the Thunder.

Oklahoma City is also locked into its playoff position as the No. 10 seed in the West heading to the NBA play-in tournament, which means we won't see Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Josh Giddey in this matchup.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Jazz guard Kris Dunn as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Dunn had 19 points, 14 assists, eight rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot, returning 58 points on DraftKings and 58.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, April 9

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sunday is Jazz guard Kris Dunn ($7,500 on DraftKings and $7,000 on FanDuel). The seventh-year veteran signed with the Jazz in late-February, just a few weeks after the Mike Conley trade left them with a need at point guard.

And Dunn has seized the opportunity, averaging 12.6 points, 5.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 21 games since he was added to the roster. With Utah eliminated from playoff contention, Dunn slid into the starting lineup on Thursday and in the two games since, he's averaging 20.5 points, 11.0 assists, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Grizzlies forward David Roddy ($4,500 on DraftKings, $4,200 on FanDuel). With Memphis shutting its starters down in preparation for the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Roddy is slated to slide into the starting lineup and should play well over 30 minutes with the Grizzlies only expected to go seven deep in a meaningless game against the Thunder.

The rookie out of Colorado State was the No. 23 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and he's played in 69 games for Memphis this season, averaging 6.6 points and 2.7 rebounds over 17.6 minutes per game. However, he's played at least 20 minutes in 11 of his last 19 contests. He's shooting 46.5% from the floor during that span, while averaging 8.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, April 9

