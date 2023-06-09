Jimmy Butler has progressively improved during the 2023 NBA Finals, scoring 13 points in Game 1, 21 points in Game 2 and 28 points in Game 3. He is averaging a team-high 27.3 points per game during the playoffs, and Miami will rely on him to level the series in Game 4 on Friday night. Butler was just one of three Heat players to reach double digits on Wednesday. Should you roster Butler in your NBA DFS lineups for Game 4?

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Nuggets center Jokic in his NBA DFS player pool. The result: Jokic had 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists to return 80.75 points on DraftKings and 75.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Game 4 of Heat vs. Nuggets

One part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Jokic again. He has become a must-back player at any price in DFS contests, returning monster numbers in essentially every game. Jokic already has a pair of triple-doubles and a 41-point effort in the NBA Finals, finishing with 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists on Wednesday night.

He became the first player in league history to have a 30-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist game in the Finals, moving Denver within two victories of the first title in franchise history. There have only been five such outings in NBA postseason history, and Jokic is responsible for three of them. Two of those performances have come this season, making him an unavoidable player in NBA DFS lineups due to his consistency and high ceiling.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Heat center Bam Adebayo. While he was inefficient from the floor (7-of-21) on Wednesday night, he still finished with 22 points and a team-high 17 rebounds. He shot 8-of-10 from the charity stripe and played 40 minutes, joining Butler as one of the few Miami players who were quality NBA DFS picks.

Adebayo has not been slowed down by Jokic in this series, scoring 20-plus points and grabbing at least nine rebounds in all three games. He has played 40-plus minutes in all those games as well, giving him the volume needed to rack up big numbers. The Heat cannot afford to lose Game 4, so Adebayo will be in line for another heavy workload. See the rest of McClure's NBA DFS picks here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, June 9

