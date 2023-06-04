Caleb Martin was a standout in the Eastern Conference finals for the Miami Heat, with many fans believing he should have won the series MVP. Martin scored at least 14 points in every game of the series, but he was held to just three points in the first game of the 2023 NBA Finals. The 27-year-old shot 1-for-7 from the floor and added just four rebounds, making him a disastrous pick in NBA DFS lineups. Should you expect him to bounce back when you lock in your NBA DFS picks for Game 2 of Heat vs. Nuggets (8 p.m. ET)?

Denver controlled Thursday's game from start to finish, with its superstars paying big dividends in NBA DFS contests. Which players should you target from Sunday's NBA DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before making your NBA DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Nikola Jokic in his NBA DFS player pool. The result: Jokic had 27 points, 14 assists, 10 rebounds, one block and one steal to return 68.5 points on DraftKings and 64 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Finals and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Game 2 of Heat vs. Nuggets

One part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Heat small forward Haywood Highsmith. The 26-year-old is averaging just 10.7 minutes per game in the postseason, but he was a standout for Miami in the series opener. He poured in 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting off the bench, helping keep the Heat in the game down the stretch as a surprise performer.

Highsmith slid up in the rotation when Gabe Vincent had to miss Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals, scoring 15 points in 36 minutes. The coaching staff liked what they saw in that game, and they were clearly comfortable with riding the hot hand down the stretch on Thursday. Highsmith's breakout game should give him more opportunities on Sunday, and he is available at a bargain in the NBA DFS player pool.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. The two-time MVP took fewer shots than five other players on Thursday night, but that did not stop him from scoring a game-high 27 points. He continued his trend of filling up the stat sheet, posting a triple-double with 14 assists and 10 rebounds.

Jokic joined Jason Kidd as the only players to have a triple-double in their NBA Finals debut, and his 14 assists were the most ever by a center in a NBA Finals game. He has been recording triple-doubles throughout the season, and the league's biggest stage did not seem to bother him. Jokic should be even more relaxed on Sunday night, making him an obvious pick in NBA DFS contests. See the rest of McClure's NBA DFS picks here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, June 4

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Game 2 of Heat vs. Nuggets? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.