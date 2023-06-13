The Denver Nuggets are NBA champions for the first time in the 47-year history of the franchise. After beating the Miami Heat, 94-89, in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday, the Nuggets hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy and began their celebration after a dominant performance. Nikola Jokic was awarded Finals MVP after averaging 30.2 points, 14 rebounds and 7.2 assists over the series. After years of injury-riddled seasons to key players and disappointing playoff losses the Nuggets have finally reached the mountaintop.

Denver's championship has been a long time coming, in fact its the last remaining team from the former ABA to even make it to the NBA Finals. And while the Finals itself was a rather one-sided affair, that doesn't mean that the Nuggets' title run was absent of intrigue. In fact, Denver shattered records, broke streaks and did things that have never been done before in NBA Finals history.

In honor of the Nuggets' title run, here's a by-the-numbers look at their journey to become NBA champions.

1

Jokic becomes first player in NBA history to lead the league in points, rebounds and assists during a single postseason

Jokic and Jamal Murray are the first pair of teammates to average at least 25 points, five assists and five rebounds in a single postseason

Jokic is the first center in NBA history to lead his team in scoring while winning a championship since Shaquille O'Neal in 2002

2

Jokic is the second player in NBA history to average 30+ points per game and 8+ assists and win a championship (Michael Jordan, 1991)

4

Number of losses in Denver's title run, the second fewest playoff losses in the last 20 years

5

Nuggets rookie Christian Braun becomes fifth player in league history to win NBA and NCAA titles in back-to-back years (won in 2022 with Kansas)

6

Jokic became sixth player in the last 50 years to average a combined 50+ across points, assists and rebounds in the NBA Finals

8

Jokic is eighth different player in league history to win either a league MVP or Finals MVP in three consecutive seasons

10

Number of triple-doubles Jokic had throughout the postseason, the most in NBA playoff history

13

Jokic becomes 13th player in NBA history with multiple MVP's and an NBA championship

44

Most playoff series played by a franchise before winning first championship

46

Most seasons as an NBA franchise before winning first title

300

Jokic and Murray are the first pair of teammates to combine for 300 assists in a single postseason

522

Jamal Murray: Most points scored in a postseason without an All-Star selection

1,000

Jokic and Murray are the first pair of teammates to combine for 1,000 points in a single postseason

