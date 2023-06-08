Jamal Murray appeared to hurt his left hand late in the Denver Nuggets' 109-94 victory against the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, but coach Michael Malone did not appear too concerned about it on Thursday.

"He's fine," Malone said. "Just a floor burn."

Would you like to take a look at Murray's floor burn? It's not pretty, but thanks to the Denver Post's Mike Singer, you can. If you're a real sicko, you'll click on this and zoom all the way in:

And here's Murray dribbling two balls with his left hand taped up at practice, via DNVR's Harrison Wind:

Murray, himself did not mention his hand during his media session. It does not appear that the floor burn will affect his availability for Game 4 on Thursday.

In Game 3, Murray was spectacular, finishing with 34 points on 12-for-22 shooting, plus 10 rebounds, 10 assists and a steal in 45 minutes. Denver has a 2-1 lead in the Finals.