Caleb Martin will be staying with the Miami Heat. On Wednesday, the forward agreed to a three-year, $20.5 million deal with the organization, according to Shams Charania. The deal is fully guaranteed, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herland, and it will keep Martin under team control through the 2024-25 season.

Martin went undrafted in 2019. After spending the first two seasons of his career with the Charlotte Hornets, he signed a two-way contract with the Heat last summer. That contract was converted to a standard deal in February. In 60 regular season games with the Heat last season Martin averaged 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and one steal in 22.9 minutes of action per game. The Heat were clearly impressed with what they saw from Martin since they decided to bring him back on a multi-year deal.

After Miami's season came to an end at the hands of the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, Martin made it clear that he wanted to remain with the Heat, so he got his wish.

"I want to be here," Martin said of Miami, via the Miami Herald. "I got better here and I believe I will get better here. Obviously, I just want a great situation no matter what. But I just think with how close I've gotten with the guys and the people here, and how much better and more confident I've been here. I feel like my team and my staff believes in me and believes that I'm going to get better here."

When it comes to his role with the team moving forward, Martin is prepared to do whatever is asked of him.

"I feel like I can be one of those guys that fluctuates where it's kind of whatever a team needs from me," Martin said. "If you need a guy to come off the bench and bring energy and do that stuff, I can do that. I feel like I can step in and start. It doesn't matter what the role or what a team needs from me, I feel like I can fill that void."