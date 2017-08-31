NBA player rescued from flooding in Houston by rapper Trae Tha Truth

Jonathan Simmons was rescued from flooding by Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth. USATI

We've seen the NBA family step up and offer aid during the devastating flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey in Houston and the surrounding area.

Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander donated $10 million, the Rockets' Clint Capela has helped spread emergency information that helped rescue people, and Gerald Green was out himself in the storm looking for people to save.

Now, we have a story of an NBA player who was rescued with the help of Houston hip-hop artist Trae Tha Truth.

Jonathon Simmons, who signed a three-year, $20 million deal with the Orlando Magic this summer, was pushed out of his downtown Houston apartment by the storm, and had relocated to a friend's house in the suburbs.

While that house wasn't quite flooded, they had ran out of food after taking in people from houses that did, leaving them with over 20 people in the house, including many kids. Wanting them to eat first, Simmons said that all he ate for a few days was a pack of ramen.

Via NBA.com/Magic:

``Saturday night it started raining about 8 o'clock, but we had gotten over there about 3 o'clock just to be safe,'' Simmons recalled on Wednesday morning. ``I had bought all of these air mattresses and covers and blankets and food and water for everybody. We were good for three days, but my other friend's house had started getting flooded early, so he came there to the house, too. So that gave us another 11 extra people and most of them were kids. We had to let the kids eat first, so most of the last two days it was kind of rough (without food). ``There was at least 20 people in the house and probably eight of them were kids,'' Simmons added. ``When I was little, my mom always kept the fridge full of stuff (during hurricanes). This time, I ate a pack of ramen noodles and that's all for like a day-and-a-half.''

But Simmons, a Houston native, saw his luck change when he was rescued by Trae Tha Truth, who has been putting in incredible work during the disaster.

``Trae Tha Truth, the rapper, is from Houston and we know a mutual friend from San Antonio. They brought a boat to Houston because (Trae) had to evacuate as well,'' Simmons said of the rapper, who has gained additional notoriety recently in Houston for helping dozens of others evacuate flooded areas. ``They came and got (Trae) and then he came and got us right away. Luckily, I had a friend in the area who could help us out.'' ``We still had to ride a boat, walk through muddy water and ride on the back of a dumpster truck for like five miles. It was crazy,'' Simmons recalled. ``I had to hold up my people and I had some kids with me. Most of the kids were old enough to walk, but one of them I had to carry with me.''

This is just one of the many incredible stories of bravery and camaraderie we've seen throughout the disaster in Houston, as people from across the region and the country have come together to help each other out. It's great news to hear that Simmons, and all of the people with him, were brought to safety.