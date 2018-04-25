NBA Playoffs 2018: Heat vs. 76ers Game 5 score, series results as Philadelphia eliminates Miami

The Process is moving on. In an ugly Game 5, the 76ers held off a late comeback attempt by the Heat to win 104-91 and eliminate Miami in the first round. The Sixers got 27 points from JJ Redick and a 19-point, 12-rebound double-double from Joel Embiid in the game as they held the Heat to under 39 percent shooting.

It was a hard-fought series, but in the end the Sixers just proved to have too much talent for the Heat. Philly will now await the winner of the Boston-Milwaukee series, which the Celtics lead 3-2.

Here's a quick recap of the series.

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers (52-30) vs. No. 6 Miami Heat (44-38)

Playoff series schedule

Season series: Tied 2-2

Last season's playoff results: The 76ers are making their first playoff appearance since 2011-12; The Heat are making their first appearance since 2015-16

SportsLine projections

According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the 76ers have an 96.8 percent chance to win the first round and a 76.0 percent chance to reach the conference finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket