NBA Playoffs 2018: Heat vs. 76ers Game 5 score, series results as Philadelphia eliminates Miami
The Sixers beat the Heat, 4-1, to win their first series since 2012
The Process is moving on. In an ugly Game 5, the 76ers held off a late comeback attempt by the Heat to win 104-91 and eliminate Miami in the first round. The Sixers got 27 points from JJ Redick and a 19-point, 12-rebound double-double from Joel Embiid in the game as they held the Heat to under 39 percent shooting.
It was a hard-fought series, but in the end the Sixers just proved to have too much talent for the Heat. Philly will now await the winner of the Boston-Milwaukee series, which the Celtics lead 3-2.
Here's a quick recap of the series.
No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers (52-30) vs. No. 6 Miami Heat (44-38)
Playoff series schedule
- Game 1 in Philadelphia: 76ers 130, Heat 103 | Barnewall: Simmons stuns in playoff debut
- Game 2 in Philadelphia: Heat 113, 76ers 103 | Botkin: Wade turns back the clock
- Game 3 in Miami: 76ers 128, Heat 108
- Game 4 in Miami: 76ers 106, Heat 102 | Herbert: Everything the Sixers overcame
- Game 5 in Philadelphia: 76ers 104, Heat 91
Season series: Tied 2-2
Last season's playoff results: The 76ers are making their first playoff appearance since 2011-12; The Heat are making their first appearance since 2015-16
