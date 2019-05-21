NBA Playoffs Warriors vs. Blazers series results: Golden State sweeps Portland in Western finals, makes return to Finals

The Golden State Warriors are going back to the NBA Finals for a fifth consecutive season. After a thrilling overtime contest, the Warriors took down the Portland Trail Blazers, 119-117, in Game 4 to complete the sweep in the Western Conference finals.

Neither team could miss early on, combining for 10 3-pointers and 71 points in the first quarter alone. But as close as the opening frame was, the second quarter followed a similar pattern to the past few games, as the Blazers built a double-digit lead. They didn't collapse in the third quarter this time, though, and actually extended their lead to 17 points late in the frame.

Once again, however, it wasn't enough. The Warriors came surging back in the fourth to tie the game and send things into overtime. A huge 3 from Draymond Green with less than a minute to play in the extra frame put the Warriors up by four points, and they held on for the win after Damian Lillard's heave at the buzzer fell short.

Curry led the Warriors with 37 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in another tremendous performance. Draymond Green also recorded another triple-double, finishing with 18 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. Together, they became the first pair of teammates in NBA history to record a triple-double in the same game in the playoffs.

