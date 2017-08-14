NBA schedule: 10 must-see revenge games led by George-Pacers, Hayward-Jazz

The complete 2017-18 NBA schedule was released on Monday, and the pleasing odor of revenge is in the air.

With so many high-profile stars changing teams this offseason, it creates a bevy of must-see revenge games that are sure to be full of boos, clever signs and uncontrollable tears. If that doesn't get you pumped up, check your pulse.

Pull up your calendars, because you're going to want to mark these dates -- here are the 10 best revenge games of the 2017-18 NBA season.

10. Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers - Oct. 20, 7 p.m. ET

The Boston Celtics traded the No. 1 pick in June's draft to Philly, reportedly because they felt their eventual No. 3 pick Jayson Tatum was better than No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz. In their first matchup of the season, you better believe that Fultz is going to try to prove Boston wrong.

9. Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers - Nov. 29, 10:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Hey, remember when LaVar Ball said Lonzo Ball was better than Steph Curry? Yeah, Steph probably remembers too. Curry never gave a public response to the comment, but he will let his game do the talking when the Warriors meet the Lakers for the first time the week after Thanksgiving.

8. Houston Rockets at New York Knicks - Nov. 1, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Well, this will either be Carmelo Anthony's first game at Madison Square Garden as a member of the Rockets, or he will be playing against the team everyone knows he desperately wanted to join. Awkward. Either way it'll be fascinating to watch.

7. Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors - Dec. 25, 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

It's become an annual tradition, but after getting throttled in the Finals the Cavs will look to prove to the Warriors that this season is different. The big question is whether or not Kyrie Irving will be with the team at that point in the season -- if he's not, that makes the game even more intriguing since it will be the first time the Cavs take on the Warriors with whatever pieces they get in the trade.

6. Minnesota Timberwolves at Chicago Bulls - Feb. 9, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Bulls fans can't really complain about Jimmy Butler -- he never demanded a trade or really spoke ill of the franchise. So it'll be his turn to show the United Center fans what they gave up on when they traded him to the Wolves on draft night. Given their roster makeup, the Bulls could be in the middle of a rough season, so they'll likely welcome the chance to see Butler and the up-and-coming Wolves.

5. Golden State Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder - Nov. 22, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

KD. Russ. OKC. Say no more. Last season the hatred and cupcake imagery directed toward Durant was spoiled because the Warriors blew the Thunder out. But this year OKC has added Paul George to make things a bit more even. This should be one of the marquee games of the early NBA season.

4. New Orleans Hornets at Sacramento Kings - Oct. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

DeMarcus Cousins hoped that the Pelicans played his former team in the first game of the season. He didn't get his wish, but it's pretty darn close. Boogie will only have to wait a week for his first game in Sacramento since being traded shortly after last season's All-Star Game, and he's already said that he has "a lot to get off my chest." Hopefully he makes it to the final whistle without getting ejected.

3. Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Clippers - Jan. 15, 10:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Chris Paul ushered in a new era of Clippers basketball, but fell short of leading them to the promised land before demanding a trade to Houston this offseason. The L.A. faithful will get a chance to let him have it in mid-January's nationally televised game, as Paul and new teammate James Harden look to ascend to the top of the Western Conference. It's no secret that Paul and the Clippers had some chemistry issues toward the end of his tenure, so it will be interesting to see how he interacts with his old teammates.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers - Dec. 13, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Paul George will be booed -- it's just a matter of how much. The All-Star forward essentially forced the Pacers into trading him by making it known that he had no intention of returning to the team when his free agency period begins at the end of this coming season. So in February he'll head back to Bankers Life Fieldhouse as an enemy for the first time.

1. Boston Celtics at Utah Jazz - March 28, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Hayward spurned the Jazz for greener pastures with the Celtics (see what I did there?), so he'll be public enemy No. 1 when he returns to Salt Lake City for the first time. The NBA gave him plenty of time to plan for it by scheduling the game relatively late, so perhaps Hayward will come up with a defensive strategy for all the heckling ... or mysteriously come down with food poisoning and miss the trip altogether.