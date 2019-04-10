NBA scores, highlights: Heat's Dwyane Wade drops 30 in final home game; Nuggets look to take control of No. 2 seed

The regular season has just two days remaining and the playoff race is really heating up. The Western Conference is especially tight aside from the Golden State Warriors locking up the top seed. The Denver Nuggets are currently second in the conference, but only hold a half-game lead over the Houston Rockets for that distinction. Denver will certainly need to come away with a win over the Utah Jazz on the road if they want to fend off the Rockets, who are slated to face the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Meanwhile, the Thunder can't exactly cruise to the finish line either as they only hold the No. 6 seed by a half-game over the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers. Oklahoma City spent the majority of the season as a top-five seed, but have slipped over the last month.

One of the most captivating storylines throughout the season has been Dwyane Wade's impending retirement. From all the jersey swaps to stellar plays, Wade had his true final moment in the sun on Tuesday in his last home game with the Heat. After an incredible pre-game ceremony, he dropped 30 points in their win over the Sixers, though they were still eliminated from the playoffs due to wins by the Pistons and Hornets.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's NBA action.

NBA scores for Tuesday, April 9

*All times Eastern

Wade gets honored, drops 30 in last home game

Dwyane Wade played his last game -- at least in the regular season -- in Miami on Tuesday, and the Heat had an incredible ceremony for him before the game. Then, once the ball went up, he showed out. Wade finished with 30 points on the night to lead the Heat to a 23-point win over the 76ers. Unfortunately for them, they were eliminated from the playoffs due to wins by the Hornets and Pistons.

Drummond has big night in Pistons' crucial win



The Pistons have been playing like they were trying to miss the playoffs, and continued to do so through much of Tuesday night's game versus the Grizzlies. In the fourth quarter, however, they turned things around to secure a crucial win. Andre Drummond was a key factor, finishing with 20 points, 17 rebounds, five steals and three blocks.

Walker helps Hornets keep playoff hopes alive

The Hornets needed a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, and they got one without too much trouble, cruising past the Cavaliers by 27 points. Leading the way, as always, was their star man Kemba Walker. The point guard finished with 23 points and seven assists.

Doncic's deep heave goes down, but doesn't count

Luka Doncic showed off his array of skills with a heave from his own free throw line. Unfortunately for him, it didn't count.

The Timelord says no

Robert Williams hasn't gotten much playing time for the Celtics this season, but with Boston resting pretty much everyone on Tuesday night, he got the start. It didn't take him long to take advantage of the extra minutes, swatting a shot way out to halfcourt.

TIME LORD STRIKES AGAIN pic.twitter.com/1rVZ5jmSrU — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 10, 2019

Nowitzki could be playing in final home game

Much like Dwyane Wade, Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki could also be playing in his final home game. Nowitzki has hinted that he may retire following the 2018-19 season and this could be his final send-off in Dallas. The 14-time All-Star will shared the floor with rookie phenom Luka Doncic, who returned from a thigh injury.