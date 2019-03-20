NBA scores, highlights, results: D'Angelo Russell scores 27 in fourth to lead Nets' comeback win; Warriors beat Wolves

There were only six games on Tuesday night, but more than enough excitement.

Things tipped off with the Philadelphia 76ers pulling out a win over the Charlotte Hornets without Joel Embiid, followed by the Warriors bouncing back from a loss to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves to close out their road trip.

Tuesday's highly anticipated matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks lost a little luster when it was announced that LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo wouldn't play, but it turned out to a be a pretty good game with the Lakers storming back to make things interesting in the fourth quarter.

Later on, D'Angelo Russell went off in the fourth quarter, scoring 27 of his 44 points in the final frame to lead the Nets' 28-point comeback victory over the Kings.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's NBA action.

NBA scores for Tuesday, March 19

*All times Eastern

Russell goes for 27 in fourth quarter to lead Nets' 28-point comeback

D'Angelo Russell put together one of the best performances of the NBA season on Tuesday night to lead the Nets to a 28-point comeback win over the Kings. Russell finished with a career-high 44 points on the night, and remarkably scored 27 of them in the fourth quarter alone. After Russell led the Nets back, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored the game-winner with 0.8 seconds left.

Steph drops eight 3s, 36 points on Wolves

Steph Curry had his 3-point shot working on Tuesday night, and that was bad news for the Wolves. Curry rained in eight 3-pointers en route to a 36-point night that helped the Warriors get back to their winning ways after a loss to the Spurs over the weekend.

Middleton's big night leads Bucks past Lakers

Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James sat out on Tuesday night, which was a bit of a bummer for the fans. But as a consolation prize, they did get to see Khris Middleton go off. The swingman put up 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead the Bucks to victory.

Redick nearly gets triple-double

With Joel Embiid out, JJ Redick had no trouble picking up the scoring load. The sharpshooter scored 27 points on 7-of-14 3-point shooting, and also filled up the stat sheet with 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Harden confuses Bazemore

James Harden's ball-handling is on another level, and Kent Bazemore found that out the hard way on Tuesday night, getting all turned around on this Harden crossover.

KAT drops the hammer

Karl-Anthony Towns is a very large man, so athletic moves like this make him almost impossible to defend.