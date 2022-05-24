The Dallas Mavericks look to stay alive in the 2022 NBA playoffs on Tuesday evening. Dallas trails the Golden State Warriors by a 3-0 margin in the Western Conference finals, with Game 4 taking place in Texas. The Warriors aim to clinch a berth in the 2022 NBA Finals with a win. Otto Porter Jr. (foot) is listed as questionable for Golden State, with James Wiseman (knee), Gary Payton II (elbow), and Andre Iguodala (back) ruled out. Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) is out for Dallas.

Tipoff is at 9 p.m. ET in Dallas. Caesars Sportsbook lists Dallas as the one-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 215.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Mavericks odds.

A well-connected writer and handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005, Severance is on a stunning run: He is a blistering 88-36 his last 124 NBA money line picks, returning over $2,800 to $100 bettors during that span.

Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Mavs vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Mavericks spread: Mavericks -1

Warriors vs. Mavericks over-under: 215.5 points

Warriors vs. Mavericks money line: Mavericks -115, Warriors -105

GSW: The Warriors are 8-6 against the spread in playoff games

DAL: The Mavericks are 9-7 against the spread in playoff games



Why the Warriors can cover

In addition to a defense that ranked No. 2 in the NBA in overall efficiency this season, the Warriors boast an incredibly potent offense. Golden State ranked in the top five of the league in assist rate, assists per game, 2-point percentage and 3-pointers during the regular season, and own the best offensive rating (115.6) of any team in the NBA playoffs 2022. Golden State is flying even higher in the series against Dallas, scoring more than 1.2 points per possession. The Warriors are shooting 53.3 percent from the floor and 39.3 percent from 3-point range against the Mavericks, securing 29.3 percent of available offensive rebounds and generating 28.3 assists per game.

In zooming out to the full postseason, the Warriors are leading the league in assist percentage (66.2 percent) and assists per game (27.9), with Stephen Curry keying the approach. Curry led the NBA in 3-pointers (285) during the regular season, and he is averaging 28.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game against Dallas while shooting 48.3 percent from 3-point distance.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Dallas has a dynamic shot creator in Luka Doncic. He is the leading scorer in the 2022 NBA playoffs, averaging 32.1 points per game to go along with 9.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. Doncic is also averaging 34.0 points per game in the series against the Warriors, converting 41.4 percent of his 3-point attempts in the process. That comes on the heels of a regular season in which he produced 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game. With Doncic at the helm, the Mavericks are scoring well in the playoffs, shooting 37.3 percent from 3-point range with elite ball security. Dallas is committing only 10.5 turnovers per game in the postseason, and rank in the top three of the NBA in turnover avoidance during the 2021-22 regular season.

On the other end, the Mavericks finished in the top eight of the league in defensive efficiency, leading the NBA in 3-pointers allowed (10.9 per game) with top-six marks in 3-point percentage allowed and assists allowed. Dallas is allowing only 8.3 fast break points per game in the postseason, reflecting the team's stingy transition resistance.

