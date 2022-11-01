The Brooklyn Nets are not in a good place. They're out to a 2-5 start, Kyrie Irving is again making all the wrong headlines, and now Steve Nash is out as coach as the team announced on Tuesday. For the moment, Nets assistant Jacque Vaughn will step into the head role, but the team is expected to be on the hunt for a permanent Nash replacement.

And it could have one very soon. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, former Nets assistant Ime Udoka has emerged as a "strong frontrunner" to get the head Brooklyn job, and in fact, the two sides have already begun discussions to make it official. CBS Sports NBA insider Bill Reiter confirmed that the Nets plan to hire Udoka.

Udoka served as a Nets assistant in 2020-21 before being hired by Boston, which he took to the NBA Finals in his first campaign. The glory didn't last long for Udoka, who in September was suspended for the 2022-23 season by the Celtics over an inappropriate relationship with a Celtics staff member.

Joe Mazzulla took over for Udoka in Boston with the possibility of Udoka returning next season, but that was never believed to be a likely scenario. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics would indeed allow Udoka to leave for another job, and it looks like that might be in the process of happening in Brooklyn.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.