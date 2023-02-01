An Eastern Conference battle has the Brooklyn Nets (31-19) going on the road to face the Boston Celtics (36-15) on Wednesday evening. Boston got back on track on Saturday, halting its three-game skid. On Jan. 28, the Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 in overtime. Meanwhile, Brooklyn is on a two-game win streak, topping the Los Angeles Lakers 121-104 on Jan. 30.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at the TD Garden in Boston. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Celtics as a 9-point favorite in the latest Nets vs. Celtics odds, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 224.5.

Nets vs. Celtics spread: Boston -9

Nets vs. Celtics over/under: 224.5 points

Nets vs. Celtics money line: Boston -420, Brooklyn +320

BKN: The Nets are 5-1 ATS in their last six games overall

BOS: The Celtics are 6-1 ATS in their last seven Wednesday games

Why the Celtics can cover



Forward Jayson Tatum has been magnificent for the Celtics. Tatum has an array of moves to score including a post game, a reliable jumper, and strength at the rim. The four-time All-Star is also a secure rebounder and ball handler. Tatum ranks fourth in the league in scoring (31.1) with 8.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He has recorded a 30-plus point double-double in three straight games.

Guard Malcolm Brogdon has a high IQ and is constantly making the right play. Brogdon plays great defense on the perimeter due to his length and instincts. The Virginia product owns a smooth jumper, shooting 44.7% from 3-point range. Brogdon is putting up 14.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. In his last game, he totaled 26 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

Why the Nets can cover

Guard Kyrie Irving is a great one-on-one player due to his outstanding ball control and court vision. Irving can dissect the defense in a hurry and can get a bucket in a variety of different ways. The Duke product averages 27.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per contest. On Jan. 26, he dropped 40 points, five rebounds, and six assists. Irving has scored at least 30 points in six of his last seven games.

Center Nic Claxton is an athletic, energetic, and active presence in the paint. Claxton has been a long and fluid defender in the lane with a knack for blocks. The Georgia product owns a soft touch in the lane and can throw it down with force. Claxton averages 13.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game. He has logged a double-double in seven of his last nine contests.

