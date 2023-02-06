The Brooklyn Nets begin life after Kyrie Irving on Monday evening. The Nets take on the Los Angeles Clippers in a prime-time matchup at Barclays Center just one day after agreeing to a deal to send Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. Brooklyn is 32-20 overall this season, while L.A. enters with a 30-26 overall record that includes a 16-15 mark on the road. Kevin Durant (knee) and Seth Curry (adductor) are out for the Nets, with Ben Simmons (knee) listed as questionable. John Wall (abdominal) is out for the Clippers. It is uncertain when new Brooklyn acquisitions Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie will make their debut.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Brooklyn. Caesars Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as the 6.5-point favorite on the road, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 219.5 in the latest Nets vs. Clippers odds. Before making any Clippers vs. Nets picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Nets vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -6.5

Nets vs. Clippers over/under: 218 points

Nets vs. Clippers money line: Clippers -250, Nets +205

LAC: The Clippers are 17-14 against the spread in road games

BKN: The Nets are 11-12-1 against the spread in home games



Why the Clippers can cover



The Clippers have a significant edge in star power in this matchup. Brooklyn will be without Durant and, with Irving bound for Dallas, L.A. has the top two players on the floor in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Leonard has been red-hot in recent days, averaging 29.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game while shooting 51.9% from the field and 43.3% from 3-point range over his last 13 outings. For the full season, the Clippers are 20-10 when Leonard plays, and L.A. has an outstanding +12.2 net rating in 619 minutes with Leonard and George on the floor together.

George is headed to another All-Star Game with per-game averages of 23.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists, and the Clippers also have an advantage beyond the arc. L.A. is No. 6 in the NBA with a 37.7% clip from 3-point range, while Brooklyn is No. 28 in the league in allowing 37.7% 3-point shooting to opponents. The Nets are also last in the NBA in defensive rebounding, pulling down fewer than 69% of available rebounds after a missed shot from an opponent.

Why the Nets can cover

In addition to a friendly environment at Barclays Center, the Nets have two-way strengths to lean on against the Clippers. Brooklyn is the best shooting team in the NBA this season, ranking in the top three in field goal percentage (50.7%), 3-point percentage (39.1%) and 2-point percentage (57.7%) on the way to the top spot in true shooting percentage. That leads the Nets to a top-eight mark in overall offensive efficiency, and Brooklyn averages more than 16 fast break points per game.

On defense, the Nets lead the NBA in blocked shots (6.8 per game) and 2-point percentage allowed (50.5%), with top-five marks in assist prevention and opponent field goal percentage. Opponents produce only 48.3 points in the paint per game against Brooklyn, and the Clippers rank in the bottom third of the NBA in assists (22.8 per game) and 2-point shooting (52.6%) on offense this season.

