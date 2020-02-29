Nets vs. Heat odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 29 predictions from advanced computer model

The Miami Heat will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is 37-22 overall and 24-4 at home, while Brooklyn is 26-32 overall and 10-19 on the road. The Heat are a half-game ahead of the Sixers for the fourth playoff spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They have lost seven of their past 10 games. The Nets have lost four of their past five. Miami is favored by seven points in the latest Heat vs. Nets odds, while the over-under is set at 223.5. Before entering any Nets vs. Heat picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Heat vs. Nets spread: Heat -7

Heat vs. Nets over-under: 223.5 points

Heat vs. Nets money line: Miami -293, Brooklyn +235

What you need to know about the Heat

The Heat were able to grind out a victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, 126-118. Miami relied on the efforts of Duncan Robinson, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and five boards, and Jimmy Butler, who had 26 points in addition to five boards.

The Heat scored the first 13 points of the fourth quarter and outscored Dallas 38-25 in that period.

What you need to know about the Nets

Brooklyn took a 141-118 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Spencer Dinwiddie posted a double-double on 24 points and 13 assists. The Hawks scored 33 of the game's final 49 points. The 141 points allowed were the most surrendered by the Nets since Oct. 18, 2017 at Indiana. Brooklyn fell into eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings with the loss. They are a half-game behind Orlando.

Miami was close but fell short the last time the two teams met in January, 117-113.

