The Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks meet for the battle of New York City on Saturday evening. The Nets are 29-19 and hosting the matchup at Barclays Center, where the team is 13-8 this season. The Knicks are 27-23 overall and 15-10 on the road. Kevin Durant (knee) is out for the Nets, with T.J. Warren (shin) listed as doubtful and both Ben Simmons (knee) and Day'Ron Sharpe (back) listed as questionable. Mitchell Robinson (thumb) is out for the Knicks.

Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m. ET in Brooklyn. Caesars Sportsbook lists Brooklyn as the 2-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 226 in the latest Knicks vs. Nets odds.

Knicks vs. Nets spread: Nets -2

Knicks vs. Nets over/under: 226 points

Knicks vs. Nets money line: Nets -130, Knicks +110

NYK: The Knicks are 17-8 against the spread in road games

BKN: The Nets are 8-12-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks are stout and well-coached on defense, posting top-six marks in the NBA in field goal percentage allowed (45.1%), 3-point percentage allowed (34.5%), 2-point percentage allowed (53.0%) and points allowed in the paint (45.0 per game). New York is facing a Brooklyn offense that is in the bottom three in free throw creation and offensive rebounding, and the Knicks have plenty of strengths on offense.

New York is scoring 114.9 points per 100 possessions, a top-10 figure, and the Knicks lead the NBA in live-ball turnover avoidance (6.0 per game) and second-chance points (17.6 per game). New York commits only 13.1 giveaways per game, and the Knicks win on the margins with 25.7 free throw attempts per game and an outstanding 32.6% offensive rebound rate. Brooklyn is below-average on free throw prevention, 3-point defense, and turnover creation on the defensive end, and the Knicks are much closer to home than a traditional road game.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn won't have the services of Durant in this matchup, which is a notable loss for any NBA team. The Nets do have an elite offensive force in Kyrie Irving, who is averaging 37.2 points, 7.6 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game in the last five contests. Irving will be a starter in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, and he is generating 27.1 points per game on 60.7% true shooting this season.

Brooklyn is scoring more than 1.15 points per possession, a top-eight mark in the NBA, and the Nets are leading the league with 50.9% shooting from the field. Brooklyn is in the top two in both 3-point accuracy (39.0%) and 2-point accuracy (58.0%) this season, and the Nets are in the top eight in fast break points (16.3 per game) and assists (26.3 per game). The Nets are also above-average on defense, including No. 1 marks in 2-point defense and blocked shots.

