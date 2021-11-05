The Brooklyn Nets (5-3) hit the road to face the Detroit Pistons (1-7) on Friday evening. Brooklyn completed a six-game homestand on Wednesday with a win over the Atlanta Hawks. The Nets have won three straight games, improving to 5-3 on the season. In contrast, Detroit is struggling, sporting the league's worst offense as the Pistons rebuild.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Detroit. Caesars Sportsbook lists Brooklyn as a 10-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 212 in the latest Pistons vs. Nets odds. Before making any Nets vs. Pistons picks or NBA predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model has to say.

Nets vs. Pistons spread: Nets -10

Nets vs. Pistons over-under: 212 points

Nets vs. Pistons money line: Nets -475, Pistons +360

BKN: The Nets are 4-4 against the spread this season

DET: The Pistons were 34-34-2 against the spread in 2020-21 home games



Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn's defense has been effective this season, posting a top-10 mark in overall efficiency and the league's best 2-point defense at 47.6 percent. On top of that, the Nets have a favorable matchup against the Pistons, with Detroit entering the night with the NBA's worst overall offense and shooting offense in 2021-22. The Pistons also struggle mightily with ball security, turning the ball over on 16 percent of possessions.

Brooklyn also has an elite offense. The Nets are led by Kevin Durant, averaging 28.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, and Brooklyn was the best offense in the NBA last season. Currently, the Nets rank as a top-10 team in field-goal percentage, 3-point percentage, 2-point percentage and overall shooting efficiency, all while assisting on 61.0 percent of field goals.

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit is scuffling, but there are some avenues to competitiveness in this matchup. The Pistons are strongly above-average in creating free-throw attempts and grabbing offensive rebounds. Those edges can lead to extra shot attempts, and playing the math game is wise in this matchup. Brooklyn is also a bottom-five team in the NBA when it comes to turnover creation on defense, which could allow Detroit to play a free-flowing style without fear of high-leverage havoc plays.

Defensively, Detroit is above-average in grabbing more than 74 percent of available defensive rebounds, with upper-tier marks in steals, blocks, and turnovers created this season. The Pistons should also be able to dominate the defensive glass, with the Nets ranking last in the NBA in offensive rebound rate and Detroit allowing fewer second-chance points than an average NBA team.

How to make Nets vs. Pistons picks

