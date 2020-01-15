Nets vs. Sixers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 15 predictions from projection model on 28-16 run

After a loss to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets travel to Philadelphia to take on Ben Simmons and the 76ers on Wednesday evening. Joel Embiid (hand) is unable to play for the home team, while Kyrie Irving (shoulder) is set to appear in his third straight game for the visiting Nets. Philadelphia has won 18 of its last 20 games at home, while the Nets are 0-5 against the spread in their last five games on the road.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center. Sportsbooks list the 76ers as seven-point home favorites, down slightly from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 222 in the latest Nets vs. Sixers odds. Before you make any Sixers vs. Nets picks and NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $2,000 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 12 on a blistering 28-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nets vs. 76ers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Nets vs. Sixers:

Nets vs. 76ers spread: Philadelphia -7

Nets vs. 76ers over-under: 222 points

Nets vs. 76ers money line: Philadelphia -308, Brooklyn +248

BKN: The Nets have covered the spread in two of their last three games.

PHI: The Sixers are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games.

Why the Nets can cover

The model understands that the Sixers aren't the same team without Embiid, and that provides immediate optimism for the Nets on the road. In addition, Kyrie Irving looks like his old self in two games since returning from a shoulder injury. The All-NBA guard is averaging 26.5 points and 7.0 assists in those two contests and, while the Sixers do present intriguing size and athleticism against him, Irving is the kind of shot-maker that is virtually irreplaceable for any team.

Brooklyn also presents a top-five defense in the NBA when it comes to forcing opponents into missing shots, and the Nets are also above-average in keeping opponents off the free throw line. That combination will be quite useful against a Philadelphia offense that is averaging 109.0 points per game, which ranks 21st in the NBA.

Why the 76ers can cover

The model also knows that, while the Sixers do rely on Embiid on both ends, this remains a talented roster. Tobias Harris is averaging 19.3 points per game this season and, in tandem, Ben Simmons checks a lot of boxes for Philadelphia. Simmons is prepared to carry a larger role without Embiid and, for the full season, he is averaging 15.2 points, 8.4 assists and 7.6 rebounds for the Sixers.

Philadelphia should be at full rest and, other than Embiid, injuries won't be a factor. That could allow Brett Brown's squad to lean on its elite defense, with rebounding advantages on both ends and the potential to use defensive size against Irving. Plus, Philadelphia has had Brooklyn's number in its most recent meetings. In fact, the 76ers have covered the spread in four of their last five meetings against the Nets.

How to make Nets vs. 76ers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.

So who wins Sixers vs. Nets? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Nets vs. 76ers spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.