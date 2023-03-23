With time winding down on the season, the New Orleans Pelicans will look to win their third game in a row as they try to work their way into the Western Conference Play-in Tournament when they take on the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday. The Pelicans (35-37), who are tied for 11th in the West with the Los Angeles Lakers, are 11-17 against Eastern Conference teams. The Hornets (23-50), who are 14th in the East, are 9-16 vs. Western teams. New Orleans is coming off a 119-84 win over San Antonio on Tuesday, while Charlotte defeated Indiana 115-109 on Monday. Zion Williamson (hamstring) remains out for New Orleans. The Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball (ankle), Cody Martin (knee) and Mark Williams (thumb).

Hornets vs. Pelicans spread: Pelicans -7

Hornets vs. Pelicans over/under: 225.5 points

Hornets vs. Pelicans money line: Hornets +240, Pelicans -305

CHA: The Hornets are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games following a straight-up win

NO: The Pelicans are 20-7-1 ATS in their last 28 games against a team with a winning % below .400

Why the Pelicans can cover

Forward Brandon Ingram has played well of late, and is coming off a 32-point, seven-assist and four-rebound performance in Tuesday's win over San Antonio. He scored 31 points and had six assists and four rebounds at Houston on Friday, and followed that up with 26 points, nine assists and two rebounds at Houston on Sunday. In 35 games, all starts, Ingram is averaging 23.5 points, 5.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 33.1 minutes. Ingram has reached double-digit scoring in 34 games, including 23 games with 20 or more points.

Shooting guard CJ McCollum has reached double-figure scoring in 59 games, including 38 with 20 or more points and eight with 30-plus points. He has led the Pelicans in scoring 23 times and in assists 39 times this season. In Sunday's 117-107 win at Houston, he scored 26 points, while grabbing six rebounds and five assists. He also had two steals and blocked two shots. In 65 starts on the year, he is averaging 21 points, 5.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Why the Hornets can cover

Despite that, New Orleans isn't a lock to cover the Hornets vs. Pelicans spread. That's because Charlotte has won two of the last three meetings. Shooting guard Terry Rozier has been on fire of late, averaging 21.2 points over the past 10 games and has reached 20 or more points in six of the past seven games. Rozier narrowly missed a double-double in his last outing, a win over Indiana on Monday. In that game, he scored 23 points, while dishing out nine assists.

Also helping power Charlotte is shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr. He scored 28 points, made four steals and grabbed three rebounds in Monday's win over Indiana. Oubre also reached 28 points in a 120-104 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 14. He scored in double figures in the first 34 games of the season, the longest streak of his career. In 47 games, including 39 starts, he is averaging 20.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 assists.

