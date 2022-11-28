The Toronto Raptors will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors are 10-9 overall and 7-2 at home, while Cleveland is 13-7 overall and 5-6 on the road. These teams matched up on the opening night for both squads, with the Raptors winning 108-105.

Toronto is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Raptors vs. Cavaliers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 216.

Raptors vs. Cavaliers spread: Raptors -2.5

Raptors vs. Cavaliers over/under: 216 points

Raptors vs. Cavaliers money line: Toronto -145, Cleveland +122

What you need to know about the Raptors

Toronto didn't have too much breathing room in its contest with the Dallas Mavericks this past Saturday, but it still walked away with a 105-100 win. Toronto got its victory on the backs of several key players, and it was point guard Fred VanVleet out in front picking up 26 points and seven assists in addition to six boards.

Toronto is one of the most aggressive teams on both ends of the court as it loves creating extra possessions with its relentless attack. The Raptors lead the NBA in offensive rebounds per game, creating additional opportunities for the likes of VanVleet and OG Anunoby (18.9 PPG). The Raptors also lead the league in steals per game, with eight different players averaging at least 0.9 per game. Toronto has a lengthy injury report with Precious Achiuwa (ankle) and Otto Porter Jr. (foot) both out, while Scottie Barnes (knee), Pascal Siakam (adductor) and Dalano Banton (ankle) are all questionable.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Meanwhile, Cleveland was able to grind out a solid win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, winning 102-94. Cleveland's success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 32 points along with five rebounds, and power forward Evan Mobley, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Cleveland possesses one of the best defensive units in the NBA, ranking fourth in both points allowed and defensive efficiency. On offense, Mitchell is averaging a career-high of 30.1 points per game while Darius Garland is putting up 23.3 points and 7.9 assists per night. The Cavs will be down two of their best frontcourt players on Monday with Jarrett Allen (back) and Kevin Love (thumb) both out.

