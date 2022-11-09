The Houston Rockets snapped a six-game losing streak against Orlando on Monday, and they will try to build on that momentum when they face the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Houston's 134-127 win over the Magic was its first road win of the season and just its second victory overall. The Raptors split a home-and-home series with the Bulls over the weekend, including a 111-97 loss on Monday.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Toronto is favored by 10 points in the latest Raptors vs. Rockets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 224.5. Before entering any Rockets vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Rockets vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Rockets spread: Raptors -10

Raptors vs. Rockets over/under: 224.5 points

Raptors vs. Rockets money line: Toronto -480, Houston +360

Why the Rockets can cover

Houston is coming off its best performance of the season, recording its most points, field goals, 3-pointers and assists in a game this year. The Rockets had their top individual scoring game as well, with Jalen Green pouring in 34 points in the win over Orlando. Veteran Eric Gordon scored a season-best 19 points, knocking down 5 of 8 from 3-point range.

Toronto is coming off a loss to Chicago and is playing without leading scorer Pascal Siakam due to a groin injury. The Raptors have now lost two of their last three games and are going to be without Siakam indefinitely. Houston has covered the spread in five of the last seven meetings between these teams, including a 117-115 loss as an 11.5-point underdog in the most recent matchup.

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto has lost two of its last three games, but those setbacks came against high-level teams in Dallas and Chicago. The Raptors have taken care of business against bad teams this season, and there is no reason why that should change on Wednesday, even with Siakam sidelined. Veteran guard Fred VanVleet led Toronto with 30 points on Sunday and 27 points on Monday after missing three games with a stiff back.

OG Anunoby had a combined 35 points in those two games, while Gary Trent Jr. added 19 points on Monday. Houston only has two wins in its last 18 games, and it has only covered the spread twice in its last six contests. Toronto has covered in nine of its last 11 games against Western Conference opponents and has covered in four of its last five games this season.

