The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Arena. The Hawks are 40-31 overall and 24-11 at home, while Houston is 17-54 overall and 8-27 on the road. The Rockets have won six of their last seven meetings against Atlanta.

Atlanta is favored by eight-points in the latest Hawks vs. Rockets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 232.5. Before entering any Rockets vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,100 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,100 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 21 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 99-64 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hawks vs. Rockets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hawks vs. Rockets:

Hawks vs. Rockets spread: Hawks -8

Hawks vs. Rockets over-under: 232.5 points

Hawks vs. Rockets money line: Atlanta -350, Houston +290

What you need to know about the Hawks

A well-balanced attack led Atlanta over the Orlando Magic every single quarter on its way to victory on Thursday. The Hawks took their matchup against Orlando by a conclusive 116-93 score. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 61-41. Among those leading the charge for Atlanta was shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, who had 27 points and five assists.

The Hawks have won 10 consecutive home games. However, Atlanta is just 4-8 against the spread in their last 12 home games against the Rockets.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Meanwhile, the Rockets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 122-115 on Friday. Houston's power forward Kelly Olynyk did his thing and almost dropped a triple-double with 20 points, 11 dimes, and nine boards. Olynyk has scored 20 or more points in each of his last five games.

The Rockets have lost seven of their last eight games overall, but they're 5-0 against the spread in their last five contests. Houston is also 5-0 against the spread in their last five games on the road.

How to make Rockets vs. Hawks picks

The model has simulated Hawks vs. Rockets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rockets vs. Hawks? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hawks vs. Rockets spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that is on an incredible 99-64 roll.