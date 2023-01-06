The Detroit Pistons will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at the AT&T Center. San Antonio is 12-26 overall and 7-13 at home, while the Pistons are 11-30 overall and 6-17 on the road. San Antonio is favored by 1 point in the latest Spurs vs. Pistons odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 236. Before entering any Pistons vs. Spurs picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Spurs vs. Pistons spread: Spurs -1

Spurs vs. Pistons over/under: 236 points

Spurs vs. Pistons money line: San Antonio -115, Detroit -105

What you need to know about the Pistons

The Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Detroit proved too difficult a challenge. Detroit skirted by the Warriors 122-119 thanks to a clutch jumper from small forward Saddiq Bey as the clock expired. Among those leading the charge for Detroit was small forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and five assists.

Bogdanovic leads the Pistons in scoring with 21.1 points per game. He's knocking down 48.8% of his field goals and 42.2% of his 3-point attempts.

What you need to know about the Spurs

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for San Antonio as the Spurs fell 117-114 to the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Small forward Keldon Johnson (26 points) was the top scorer for the Spurs. For the season, Johnson is averaging 21.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Offensively, the Spurs are averaging 111.7 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the NBA. However, San Antonio ranks dead-last in the league in scoring defense, giving up 120.9 points per contest.

How to make Pistons vs. Spurs picks

