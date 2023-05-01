Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals has the Denver Nuggets hosting the Phoenix Suns on Monday night. On Saturday, the Nuggets cooked the Suns en route to a 125-107 victory, logging a 1-0 series lead. The Nuggets have dominated opponents on their home court, producing a 34-7 record at Ball Arena entering the 2023 NBA playoffs.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver. Caesars Sportsbook lists Denver as a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Suns vs. Nuggets odds. The over/under for total points is 227. Before locking in any Nuggets vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Suns vs. Nuggets: Denver -4.5

Suns vs. Nuggets Over-Under: 227 points

Suns vs. Nuggets money line: Phoenix +158, Denver -190

PHO: Suns are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games following an against the spread loss

DEN: Nuggets are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 home games



Why the Nuggets can cover



Guard Jamal Murray is an excellent bucket-getter for Denver. Murray knows how to create space from defenders and uses his smooth jumper to score out on the perimeter. The Kentucky product is also fearless attacking the lane as he is first on the team in scoring (28.3) with 5.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game this postseason. In Game 1, he dropped 34 points, nine assists, and went 6-of-10 from 3-point land.

Forward Michael Porter Jr. has an effortless shooting stroke, can score from anywhere on the court, and is a great finisher at the rim. The Missouri product is third on the team in points (15.5) and second in rebounds (7.3) while shooting 40% from downtown in the 2023 NBA playoffs. On April 23 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Porter Jr. had 15 points and five boards.

Why the Suns can cover

Forward Kevin Durant is a dynamic nearly 7-footer with ball handles like a guard. The 13-time All-Star has a smooth jumper and shoots right over defenders. Durant is averaging 28.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game in the playoffs. In Game 1, he totaled 29 points, 14 boards, and three blocks.

Guard Devin Booker continues to be an aggressive offensive threat. Booker has shown the ability to dominate in the mid-range area and be a willing passer. The 26-year-old leads the team in points (35.5) and steals (2.3) with 6.7 assists per game in the postseason. In his last outing, he finished with 27 points, four rebounds, and eight assists.

