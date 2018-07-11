The Warriors are ruining the NBA? Steph Curry says that's 'the dumbest phrase ever'

Stephen Curry and the Warriors have won three championships in four years. Typically when a team is that dominant they eventually reach a peak that can't be topped. The Warriors, however, seem to have avoided that trend. Every offseason they seem to come back even stronger whether it's signing Kevin Durant in 2016 or using this summer to sign DeMarcus Cousins.

USA Today's Sam Amick caught up with Curry recently to have a Q&A session where he asked him about the Warriors dominance, rivals trying to compete with them, and the new look Lakers with LeBron James. One part of Curry showed through above everything else in the interview and it was his overwhelming confidence. He knows the Warriors are the team to beat and he isn't afraid to say it.

So everybody says how we're ruining the NBA – I love that phrasing; it's the dumbest phrase ever. We are always trying to find a way to get better. If we were just happy with winning a championship and staying stagnant, we wouldn't be doing ourselves justice. Obviously with KD (Kevin Durant signing in 2016), with DeMarcus this summer, with the bench guys that we've been able to sign, everybody is trying to get better and we just happen to be the ones who set the pace and set the narrative around how you need to structure your team to beat us. That's great. I love that vibe, because it keeps us on edge seeing the ripple effect around the NBA and where guys are going and that type of stuff.

Curry's not wrong about how the Warriors can't afford to stay stagnant after winning a championship. Dynasties aren't formed by teams resting after they've peaked. Dynasties find ways to raise their ceiling and become even better. The Warriors lost in the NBA Finals in 2016, so they went out and signed Durant. They were pushed to the brink in the most recent playoffs by the Rockets. So they signed DeMarcus Cousins. They're constantly finding ways to improve.

It's that improvement that pushes the NBA to its limit. Is that good for the NBA? That's the debate around the league right now. The Warriors have found a way to consistently improve despite being dominant and for many, that's harmful to the league. To Curry though it's just their response to everybody in the NBA trying to catch up with them. All's fair in love and basketball.