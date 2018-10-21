Thunder All-Star Russell Westbrook making season debut against Kings

After missing his team's first two games of the season, the Oklahoma City Thunder have announced that All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook will be active and in the starting lineup for their matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.

While there was plenty of speculation that Westbrook was going to make his return in Oklahoma City's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night -- Clippers head coach Doc Rivers was reportedly convinced the former league MVP would be in the lineup -- the coaching staff decided otherwise after consulting with Westbrook following his workout earlier in the day.

As if Westbrook's return was not going to be enough of a boost to the lineup and the morale of this team, Oklahoma City's star player will have no minutes restriction placed on him as he makes his return to the floor following the surgical procedure he underwent on his knee prior to the start of training camp.

With Westbrook having missed all of training camp and the entire preseason schedule, there could be some rust that the former UCLA Bruins standout needs to shake off. No matter how minor the procedure he underwent was, it was still the fourth surgery he has had on his knee since 2013, and since Russell's athleticism is such a major part of his game, it will be interesting to see whether he feels comfortable going full speed from the opening tip.

We'll find out soon enough whether or not Westbrook looks like his old self as the Thunder and Kings are scheduled to tip off at Chesapeake Energy Arena at 7 p.m. ET.