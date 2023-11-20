The Minnesota Timberwolves will square off against the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at the Target Center. Minnesota is 9-3 overall and 5-0 at home, while New York is 8-5 overall and 5-3 on the road. The Timberwolves have dominated this series in recent years, winning seven of the last 10 meetings with New York.

The Timberwolves are favored by 3 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Knicks odds, and the over/under is 213.5 points.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks spread: Timberwolves -3

Timberwolves vs. Knicks over/under: 213.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Knicks money line: Timberwolves: -157, Knicks: +130

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

On Saturday, Minnesota escaped with a win against New Orleans by the margin of a single free throw, 121-120. Among those leading the charge was Karl-Anthony Towns, who scored 29 points along with nine assists and six rebounds. Minnesota also got a strong showing from Anthony Edwards, who racked up 23 points, four assists and three rebounds.

Offensively, the Timberwolves are averaging 112.9 points per game. Edwards leads the team in scoring with 26.0 points per game, while center Rudy Gobert averages 12.2 rebounds per game.

What you need to know about the Knicks

Meanwhile, the Knicks waltzed into Saturday's matchup with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against Charlotte by a score of 122-108. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 13 to 4 on the offensive glass as the Knicks did.

The Knicks relied on the efforts of Jalen Brunson, who scored 32 points along with eight assists, and Donte DiVincenzo, who went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and three assists. DiVincenzo continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Knicks picks

