The Minnesota Timberwolves (23-23) travel to take on the Portland Trail Blazers (20-26) in a NBA Northwest Division contest at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter in Portland. The Trail Blazers beat the Toronto Raptors 114-105 on Jan. 23, making them 4-1 in their last five games. The Timberwolves are coming off an impressive 136-125 win over the Brooklyn Nets, who are arguably the best team in the NBA.

The Timberwolves are favored by three points in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 228.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves spread: Trail Blazers +3

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves over-under: 228 points

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers were able to grind out a solid win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, winning 114-105. Portland can attribute much of their success to shooting guard CJ McCollum, who posted a double-double on 19 points and ten boards along with six assists, and small forward Nassir Little, who had 19 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Superstar point guard Damian Lillard remains out for Portland, as do forwards Cody Zeller (knee) and Larry Nance Jr. (knee). The Blazers are a streaky team, but their defense has been consistently strong during the month of January. Portland is 19-27 against the spread in 2021-22.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Minnesota and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Minnesota wrapped it up with a 136-125 victory at home. Minnesota's point guard D'Angelo Russell was one of the most active players for the squad, dropping a double-double on 23 points and ten dimes along with five boards.

Minnesota has one of the NBA's most talented young cores, led by Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and Russell. They are still dealing with some growing pains, but this team can win on any given night. The Timberwolves are 24-22 against the spread in 2021-22.

