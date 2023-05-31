Earlier this week, the Boston Celtics bowed out of the 2023 playoffs in disappointing fashion with a 19-point loss to the Miami Heat at home in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. After battling all the way back from a 3-0 deficit, they were unable to make history and become the first team to complete such a comeback.

The stakes, the circumstances and the nature of the result led to strong reactions from many in the basketball world, including Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. To little surprise, the veteran was cheering for the Heat in that game and was glad to see the devastation inside TD Garden.

"It did not hurt me to watch the Boston Celtics fans suffer," Green said on a recent episode of his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show." "Those people were really rude to me last year and I like to see them suffer. Quite frankly, for the second year in a row, in a big close out game, the Boston fans suffered.

"Boston Celtics fans will make excuses and I ain't hearing none of that shit because y'all rude and I'm happy y'all lost. Especially those of you that were in that arena, I'm happy y'all lost. Stop being the way that you are, like at some point you just cant be that. So stop doing that, and you know what that is. I don't need to go into that."

Green's Warriors defeated the Celtics in the Finals last season, and during that series he was the subject of vulgar chants from the Boston crowd. There were deafening "f--- you Draymond" chants, particularly in Game 3, which Green later admitted he found "cool." However, during an appearance on Complex Sports' "Unfiltered" last November, he said he was also called the N-word by fans close to the Warriors bench, which did rattle him.

Given that experience, it makes total sense that Green was rooting for the Heat to send the Celtics and their fans home in devastating fashion. He certainly got his wish. Watching your team get blown out in Game 7 after coming all the way back from 3-0 down is just about as brutal as it gets.